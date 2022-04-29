RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace in society, protection of humanity

Advocating peace in the society, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said violence does not benefit anybody and stressed the need to bring together all communities to preserve humanity.

He said this in the backdrop of recent between different groups in several parts of the country.

Addressing an event on Thursday evening in Amravati, Bhagwat said, "Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity."

Bhagwat further said, "We all should follow the path of Ahimsa to safeguard humanity. This path should be given the topmost priority."

He also underlined the need for establishing a Sindhi university in the country to ensure the survival of the Sindhi language and culture. The chief said India is a multi-lingual country and each language has its own importance.

Bhagwat was speaking as a Chief Guest at the 'Gaddinashini' programme (ceremony to assume religious seat) of Sai Rajeshlal Mordiya, the great grandson of Sant Kanwarram, at Kanwarram Dham on Bhankheda Road near here in Maharashtra.

