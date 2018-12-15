IWAI working to facilitate safe passenger movement for Kumbh Mela: Govt

The (IWAI) has been working hard towards facilitating safe passenger movement for Kumbh 2019, the government said Friday.

Kumbh is scheduled to be held at Sangam, Prayagraj (Allahabad) from January 15 to March 15, 2019.

" has set up four floating terminals, one each at, Kilaghat, Sarasvati Ghat, and Sujawan Ghat," the said in a statement.

Further, two vessels CL Kasturba and SL Kamla will be deployed for pilgrim movement.

"Fairway with navigational aids will be maintained between Prayagraj (Allahabad) and with targeted least available depth of 1 meter.

"Five temporary jetties at Chatnag, Sirsa, Sitamarhi, Vindhyachal and Chunar have also been setup for embarkment and dis-embarkment of passengers," the statement said.

has the mandate to provide safe and efficient mode of transport through inland navigation.

As part of development of Waterway-1 ( to Haldia), is making substantial interventions to make navigable the - stretch of

In this regard, IWAI is working on providing a sufficient draft of 1 metre for the entire channel in between and This will ensure seamless and safe movement of vessels.