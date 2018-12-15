Adani Group inaugurates India's first drone building facility in Hyderabad

India's first private (UAV) or facility has been inaugurated in Hyderabad. The facility has been set up by Defence & Aerospace, and Elbit Systems.

The 50,000 square feet facility would also be the first facility outside Israel to manufacture Hermes 900 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV. It was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Friday.

Group chairman Gautam said, "Our foray into defense and aerospace has a deep personal significance for me. I want us to be able to look back and reflect that Adani Group did its bit to help build a more self-reliant India, the nation that is second to none in its defence manufacturing capabilities."

The factory will be engaged in manufacturing complete carbon composite aerostructures for Hermes 900, followed by Hermes 450, catering to the global markets and will be further ramped up for the assembly and integration of complete UAVs.

Elbit Systems CEO and president Bezhalel Machilis said, "This facility where the Hermes 900 (MALE) and the Hermes 450-the most advanced UAV systems in the world will be manufactured, is in line with Indian government's strategic plan and enables us to share our extensive experience in defense systems and benefit from the dedicated Indian workforce as well.