2 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag, gun battle underway in Kupwara

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
An anti-militancy operation was launched in the district today morning, following an information about the presence of terrorist hiding in the area.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was not immediately known.
Meanwhile, a gun battle is underway between the forces and terrorists in Kupwara region.
In recent months, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activities.
On July 24, an army man was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries after terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party at Srinagar's Batmaloo area.
