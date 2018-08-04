J&K: 4 militants killed in Shopian encounter with security forces

Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with in district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

With these deaths, the number of militants killed in the overnight operation reached five.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in One terrorist was killed last night," an Army official said, adding the operation was still going on.

The had cordoned off the area last night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there and had started a search operation there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.