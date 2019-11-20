JUST IN
Business Standard

PM must intervene, govt should give disclosure about electoral bonds: Cong

What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's Office, Ghulam Nabi Azad said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the release of party's Manifesto for Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections 2019, in Chandigarh, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (

The Congress on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and urged the government to disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament.

"What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's Office. The BJP government is running 90 per cent of the business in this country with a few industrialists," senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 14:20 IST

