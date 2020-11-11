Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus tally crosses 100,000-mark; 507 new cases

-
ALSO READ
492 new Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir; tally nears 100,000
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
-
Total coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the one lakh mark as 507 more persons tested positive on Wednesday, with 433 more recoveries recorded in the Union Territory.
An official bulletin said 181 new cases came up in Jammu division and 326 in Kashmir division.
So far, 1,00,351 corona cases have been detected in J&K, of which 93,313 have recovered. Its death toll is 1,558, including nine who succumbed on Wednesday.
The active cases total 5,480 -- 1,601 in Jammu division and 3,879 in Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU