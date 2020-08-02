JUST IN
Covid count in Maharashtra Police force at 9,566, death toll stands at 103
J&K extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5 as cases escalates

In the light of escalating Covid-19 cases, J&K govt said it was the safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.

A deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu
The earlier order had stated that the lockdown would continue till July 31

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5, an order stated.

The earlier order had stated that lockdown would continue till July 31.

The government noted that in the light of escalating COVID-19 cases across the country, it was safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.

The Union Territory on Saturday, recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases to 20,972, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 13:17 IST

