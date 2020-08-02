J&K extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5 as cases escalates

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown 3.0: Tamil Nadu allows industries to start ops with restrictions
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in J&K
Lockdown guidelines: IT-ITeS allowed to resume work; Nasscom hails move
Lockdown 3.0: Now, you can hail an Uber cab in green or orange zones
Here are the new rules by MHA for extended lockdown
-
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5, an order stated.
The earlier order had stated that lockdown would continue till July 31.
The government noted that in the light of escalating COVID-19 cases across the country, it was safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.
The Union Territory on Saturday, recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases to 20,972, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU