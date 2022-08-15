JUST IN
Refugees from Pakistan contributed to making of New India: Jitendra Singh
76th Independence Day: India has potential to overcome all odds, says PM
Top Headlines: India Inc's profits fall; the Big Bull bows out, and more
76th Independence Day LIVE: India is the mother of democracy, says PM Modi
PM Modi to address nation on 76th Independence Day; heavy security in place
From Delhi to Kashmir---heavy security blanket for 75th I-Day celebrations
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Pak's I-Day
75th Independence Day :Top 10 caller tunes to celebrate Independence Day
Regional disparities reducing in India: President Murmu on eve of I-Day
PM may announce 'Heal in India', 'Heal by India' projects on I-Day: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After clean chit, Wankhede files defamation complaint against Malik
Business Standard

12-year-old killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha

A 12-year-old child died and 15 others were injured in a bomb blast in the Berchha area of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday evening, said police

Topics
Indore | IED blast

ANI  General News 

blast
Representative Image

A 12-year-old child died and 15 others were injured in a bomb blast in the Berchha area of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday evening, said police.

The incident happened when 12-year-old child Vaibhav threw a bomb, which's used in Berchha firing range of the Army, into a crowd due to an internal fight.

Sashikant Kankane, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "On Sunday evening, a 12-year-old child, Vaibhav, brought a bomb used in the Army's Berchha firing range and threw it in the middle of the crowd due to an internal fight. Vaibhav died when the bomb exploded near him, while about 15 people were injured. The injured include women, men and children, who have been admitted to the hospital in Mhow."

"There was an internal dispute between two groups, one group among them hurled some explosive material & an explosion took place. 12-14 people were injured & were admitted to the hospital. 1 person died. Further probe underway," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indore

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 08:18 IST

`
.