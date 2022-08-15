12-year-old killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha

A 12-year-old child died and 15 others were injured in a bomb blast in the Berchha area of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's district on Sunday evening, said police.

The incident happened when 12-year-old child Vaibhav threw a bomb, which's used in Berchha firing range of the Army, into a crowd due to an internal fight.

Sashikant Kankane, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "On Sunday evening, a 12-year-old child, Vaibhav, brought a bomb used in the Army's Berchha firing range and threw it in the middle of the crowd due to an internal fight. Vaibhav died when the bomb exploded near him, while about 15 people were injured. The injured include women, men and children, who have been admitted to the hospital in Mhow."

"There was an internal dispute between two groups, one group among them hurled some explosive material & an explosion took place. 12-14 people were injured & were admitted to the hospital. 1 person died. Further probe underway," he added.

Further details are awaited.

