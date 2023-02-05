JUST IN
J-K land subsidence: GSI team visits Doda after 19 houses develop cracks

Earlier in December the people in Doda started witnessing cracks in their residences

ANI  General News 

Cracks appeared in an area due to landslides, in Joshimath on Saturday.
Representative image

A team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) visited Doda to analyse land subsidence after some houses developed cracks.

Taking to the ANI Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, said, "19 houses have developed cracks along with two other structures. The GSI team is on the task and has taken samples, they will give us details as to what is actually happening here. Actions to be taken accordingly under Disaster management."

Earlier in December the people in Doda started witnessing cracks in their residences.

According to the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Doda, Athar Amir Zargar, the cracks started appearing in December last year which have now started aggravating.

In Uttarakhand's Joshimath, hundreds of residents affected due to land subsidence were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath. The reports of the widening of cracks also came to the fore after the town received heavy snowfall in January.

The town of Joshimath is also called Jyotirmath. It is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to the Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The holy town in Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage centre of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 07:40 IST

`
