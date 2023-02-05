JUST IN
There are no big or small cases for court, every matter is important: CJI
Five new judges appointed to Supreme Court; to take oath on Monday
Crackdown against child marriages continues in Assam; over 2,000 held
Front package warning labels can discourage unhealthy food choices: Study
Adani row: Financial markets regulated, govt monitoring situation, says BJP
Number of airports in country to go up to over 200: Jyotiraditya Scindia
ISRO-NASA built satellite ready to be shipped to India for launch in Sept
Delhi govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre for G20 summit preparations
Hillary Clinton to pay tribute to SEWA founder Ela Bhatt on 2-day Guj visit
Technology can help achieve goal of ease of living, says UP CM Adityanath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
There are no big or small cases for court, every matter is important: CJI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India ranks third in world start-up ecosystem, says Anurag Thakur

More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival

Topics
Anurag Thakur | Start-ups | start-ups in India

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said India is now the hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the valedictory function of 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University.

More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival.

"India is now the hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars which has been possible only by the contribution of India's youth," the minister said.

Thakur said the world is looking towards New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, biggest exporter of mobile phones and defence equipment.

He said for sustainable growth, the sustainable investment is required for the development of green economy leading to green jobs.

"For that, India is moving towards becoming the global hub for green hydrogen producing five million metric ton, 10 per cent of the world in the next five years with Rs 8 lakh crore investment that will generate thousands of green jobs for the youth of this country," he said.

Praising the various performances of the youth during the festival, Thakur said India has a great history with rich culture, art and tradition and the youth of this country have a great responsibility to preserve this culture, art and tradition which is not seen anywhere in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anurag Thakur

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 06:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU