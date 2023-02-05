JUST IN
PM to inaugurate HAL's new helicopter manufacturing factory in Karnataka
Modi privatising all public sectors to help big people, says Congress

Rao further said that the shareholders are coming down and people are asking in Parliament to put a Joint Parliamentary Committee and urge the Chief Justice to enquire about it

Topics
Narendra Modi | Congress | BJP

ANI  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday slammed the central government, saying that Narendra Modi is privatizing all public sectors because he wants to help "big people".

"NDA government came into power but not thinking about the below poverty line and poorer section of this society. They are encouraging big companies like Mukesh Ambani, and Adani and are helping them. Public sector companies were founded after the country's independence and started by Jawaharlal Nehru like ECIL, BHEL and other factories including steel factories. Now after Narendra Modi came to power they are privatizing all public sectors as he wants to help big people. He is not thinking about oppressed people," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

Rao further said that the shareholders are coming down and people are asking in Parliament to put a Joint Parliamentary Committee and urge the Chief Justice to enquire about it.

Hitting out at the government over privatising the Vishakhapatnam steel plant, Rao said, "More than 20 lakh people can get jobs there (steel plant). Vishakhapatnam steel plant should not go to Adani. It should be taken back to the government. Every political party should fight and get back the Vishakhapatnam steel plant to the Government. Adani will not give any reservations in the factory. Finally, they will sell all the land and run away to Gujarat. I am also going to Vishakhapatnam after the 15th. I will meet all the political parties.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 07:27 IST

