J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag, Police said on Monday.

"Their identities are being ascertained. The search operation is underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khul Chohar in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, the police said.



Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on June 26, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces. The encounter took place after security forces received input from Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in Chewa Ullar village.