J-K: Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter in a joint operation

Two were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

The were linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

police and security forces had been jointly conducting the operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)