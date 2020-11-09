J&KPC moves SC for early hearing of pleas against Article 370 abrogation

-
ALSO READ
J&K land laws: Many in Jammu too fear dispossession, says Radha Kumar
After Article 370 abrogation, Army seeks to buy land for camps in Kashmir
Mufti, Abdullahs and others team up for J&K's special status restoration
Farooq Abdullah attends Parliament 1st time after Art 370 abrogation
Any Indian can now buy land in Kashmir: Explained in six key points
-
The J&K People's Conference on Monday said it has filed a plea in the Supreme Court to seek early hearing of a batch of petitions against the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganise the erstwhile state.
The party said it has made out a very strong prima facie case and the issues raised are under consideration of a Constitution Bench of the apex court.
"J&K People's Conference moves SC, seeks early hearing of a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K," the party tweeted on its official handle.
The party statement said that notwithstanding the fact that a final hearing on these petitions against abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of the state Constitution, and notwithstanding the prevailing coronavirus pandemic conditions, sweeping changes were brought about by the Centre that impacted the rights of a large number of people, including dilution of the safeguards earlier available to the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
"These changes will have irreparable impact on the rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents, including creation of domicile rights and third-party rights in land ownership.
"The very purpose of the present proceedings will be severely undermined if the present petitions are not heard and disposed of urgently. Suffice it to say that sufferance of the J&K people continues without a full-fledged responsible government. In view of the foregoing, the present petition and the petitions tagged thereto ought to be heard and disposed of urgently as significant changes to the rights of the residents of the erstwhile state have already been brought about by the Centre," the statement added.
--IANS
zi/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU