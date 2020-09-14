Farooq Abdullah attends Parliament 1st time after Art 370 abrogation

Conference President on Monday attended the Monsoon Session of for the first time after a gap of more than a year since the abrogation of in

Abdullah was among the various leaders who claimed to have been put into pre-emptive detention in the erstwhile state after the Centre on August 5 last year abrogated which gave special status to the region.

Abdullah seemed to seek attention in this session in the backdrop of allegations that some leaders in were kept under illegal detention after Jammu and Kashmir's status was changed. He was welcomed by senior leaders, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, DMK's A. Raja and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Kanimozhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi in the chamber where he was sitting at his designated seat in the second row of opposition benches.

During the debate on the revocation of in last year's Winter Session, several opposition leaders had demanded that Abdullah, a seasoned parliamentarian, be allowed to attend Abdullah had then spoken to the media in an emotional interview in Srinagar, saying he had to break the door of his house to come out of detention and had rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that he was free to move.

was elected to the in 2002 from Jammu and Kashmir and re-elected in 2009. He resigned from the in May 2009 and won a seat in the from Srinagar. Abdullah joined the United Progressive Alliance government as a Cabinet Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Abdullah's presence will boost opposition's support when it will hit out at the Centre on various issues during the Monsoon Session which started on Monday and will be held till October 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdullah's presence is also likely to bring focus back to Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti's continued detention. While most of the mainstream political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been released, including Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah, on March 13 and March 24, 2020, Mufti continues to be held under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The last parliamentary session was cut short on March 25 following the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease. The government has decided to do away with the Question Hour and instead only written replies will be given in the Monsoon Session which will hold 36 sittings -- 16 each for both the and the -- without Saturday and Sunday break.

