Telugu actor K Chiranjeevi tests positive for coronavirus infection

: Telugu film actor and former



union minister K on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

He said on his Twitter page that he took a test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie 'Acharya.'



"Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am asymptomatic and & quarantining myself at home," he said.

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo test.

He said he will update soon on his recovery.

