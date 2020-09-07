Jaipur Metro services likely to resume from third week of September

The Metro is likely to resume its operations from the third week of September, after a gap of nearly six months in the wake of the pandemic, an official said on Monday.

"The Metro did not resume operations on Monday in view of the rising number of cases," a Corporation spokesperson said.

He said Metro trains have been allowed by the Centre to resume services from September 7 under the Unlock-4 guidelines but in Jaipur, the "circumstances are not in favour of running the train at present".

The spokesperson said the Metro operations may resume from the third week of this month after a review of the situation.

At present, Metro trains in Jaipur run on a 9.7 km-long route covering nine stations from Mansarover to Chandpole and the operation of extended route (2 km) from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar would also start when the metro train operations are resumed as the Jaipur Metro has received safety certificate for the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)