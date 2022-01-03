Jaipur schools shut for class 1-8, Rajasthan implements new Covid measures

-
Amid the surge in Omicron cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines which has shut schools in Jaipur till January 9 for classes 1 to 8. However, colleges will have to ensure that students above 18 years of age should be fully vaccinated.
"Regular classroom activities for classes 1 to 8 in all private and government schools in the areas of Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage municipal corporations will be closed from January 3 to 9. In other districts, collectors will take decisions about schools after discussion with the additional chief secretary of the education department," the order reads.
As per the new guidelines, foreign returnees will have to undergo quarantine for seven days even if they test negative and not more than 100 people can attend any marriage, meetings or processions.
"A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events," the order reads.
"People coming from abroad will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in Rajasthan and will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus," it added.
"Domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan will have to produce double vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports not older than 72 hours", the guidelines stated.
Meanwhile, night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will remain in force in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative positive tally to 9,56,883.
