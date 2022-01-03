India reports 33,750 new Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Covid LIVE: India has been offered 7.5 mn Moderna doses via Covax, says WHO
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage at 590-mn mark
-
India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.
As per the ministry, the country also recorded 10,849 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.42 per cent.
The total number of recoveries stands at 3,42,95,407. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.
Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.
A total of 68.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU