Jaishankar extends greetings to FM Momen on Bangladesh Independence Day

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
Durga Puja violence: Govt committed to saving citizens, says Bangladesh FM
President Ram Nath Kovind embarks on three-day visit to Bangladesh
President Kovind arrives in Bangladesh for 50th Victory Day celebrations
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and the people of the country on their Independence Day.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri.
"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen and the Government and people of #Bangladesh on their National Day. Look forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri," he said.
Bangladesh and India are committed to further strengthening and consolidating the existing excellent relations that are founded on commonalities of values, culture and legacies based on mutual trust, respect and understanding.
The Bangladesh National Day on March 26 commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
India and Bangladesh observed December 6 as Maitri Diwas as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.
India was the second country, after Bhutan, to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on December 6 in 1971. The day was designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh India Friendship Day (Moitree Dibosh) in March 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU