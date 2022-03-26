India deplores launch of ICBM by North Korea, calls for peace, security

-
India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday (Local Time) deplored the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and called for dialogue on issues in the Korean Peninsula.
"India deplores the launch of an ICBM by the DPRK. This is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council relating to the DPRK. It affects the peace and security of the region and beyond," a statement by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations read citing the highlights made by the envoy during the meet.
North Korea tested what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in more than four years that splashed down in waters off Japan's western coast on Thursday following which Japan, the US and South Korea all condemned the test of a long-range ballistic missile.
While addressing a United Nations Security Council meet on non-proliferation and DPRK, Ambassador to India for UN TS Tirumurti said the recent launch is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.
"These linkages have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including on India. Support dialogue to resolve the issues in the Korean Peninsula," a statement read.
He said it affects the peace and security of the region and beyond and called for full implementation of the UNSC resolutions related to the DPRK. Moreover, the UN envoy stressed that there is a pressing need to address the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in the region.
Tirumurti also said that India had granted humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million for the people of DPRK in the form of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, routed through the WHO and Reiterated New Delhi's continued support to denuclearization towards peace and security in the Korean Peninsula.
Notably, the suspected ICBM flew to an altitude of 6,000 kilometres (3,728 miles) and to a distance of 1,080 kilometres (671 miles) with a flight time of 71 minutes. In response to Thursday's suspected ICBM test, South Korea's military launched several warning missiles for the first time since 2017, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text sent to reporters.
