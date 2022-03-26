PM Gati Shakti entails geospatial mapping of everything, says Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Gati-Shakti to improve infra efficiency, reduce logistics costs: PM Modi
Govt hasn't taken any decision on owner of Air India as yet: Piyush Goyal
Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday
Cabinet Committee okays Gati Shakti, top govt panel to monitor progress
-
Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said PM Gati Shakti entails the geospatial mapping of everything in the country, different layers of maps which talk to each other, leading to integrated planning, with better optimization of time and cost, said a press release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
While addressing the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 in Mumbai today, he said, "One of the examples is that we are now able to remove the situation of projects getting stuck due to crossing of forest and rail line," added the statement.
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is opening our doors wider to the world. "Each one of our programmes is with the singular purpose of leveraging our strengths, becoming a global player, expanding our sphere of influence in geopolitics and trade and business."
The Minister said it is a testament to our collective effort that we have crossed the target of 400 billion dollars in goods exports for the first time in our history.
"A lot of business-focused initiatives like Startup India, digital initiatives, DBT, efforts to demystify laws coupled with central government's commitment for Rs. 7.5 lakh crore investment will give a big boost to employment and economy."
He added that these efforts will kickstart demand and thereby promote private sector investment.
Lauding the National Single Window System, the beta version of which has been launched, Union Minister Shri Goyal said the NSWS aims to fasten clearances. He added 'We want to reduce industry's compliance burden and remove pain points in laws'.
Addressing the Award Function, Goyal raised some pertinent questions. He said 'Can we as a nation have 3 crore families without an electricity connection in their homes? How can we as a nation accept that water will be a problem for millions of homes so many years after independence?' The Minister then stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure that every home in the country will have tapped water soon, empowering people in a variety of ways thereby.
The Minister said that social efforts that improve lives of less privileged sections of society, such as providing elementary things like toilets to give people a life of dignity, cooking gas and entitlements to health care for the poor are important, even as we discuss wins and losses of Indian business.
The Minister for Commerce and Industry said that the government has been successful in getting India back to the centre stage in the global economy and making it a trusted partner of economies around the world'. 'We can discuss with developed countries too from a position of strength', he added.
The Union Minister said that it is the whole bouquet that one has to look at - government and industry working hand in hand to decriminalize laws, introduce technology in governance, improve Ease of Doing Business and reducing compliance burden. "It is like a necklace with several beads.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU