Jamia violence case: Delhi Police files chargesheet before Saket court

Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi: Police stop activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) who were staging a protest against the Sunday's police action at Jamia Milia Islamia, on the campus of the Delhi University in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in December 15 Jamia Millia Islamia violence case.

The chargesheet was filed before Delhi's Saket court on February 13.

Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Several buses were set afire during the violence in which police and protesters sustained injuries.

The police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters.

 
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 12:39 IST

