Jammu and Kashmir records 1,047 new Covid-19 cases, death toll 755

reported 1,047 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 40,990, while 12 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours took the death toll to 755, officials said on Friday.

Among the new cases, 493 were from the Jammu region, while 554 were from the Kashmir Valley.

"There were 1,047 new cases of in the past 24 hours. This is for the second time in as many days that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period," the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 322 new cases, followed by 175 in Srinagar district, they said.

Jammu district on Thursday became the first district in the union territory to have more than 400 positive cases in a single day.

There are 8,800 active COVID-19 cases, while 31,435 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Friday, the officials said.

They said while three of these took place in Jammu, nine deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley. This has taken the death toll in the union territory to 755.

