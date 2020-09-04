JUST IN
Mizoram coronavirus update: 6 new cases take state tally to 1,046

The state now has 395 active cases, while a total of 651 people have recovered from the disease

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Six people, including two

security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 1,046, an official said on Friday.

Four of the new cases were reported from Aizawl district while two were reported from Kolasib district, the official said.

All the patients, including two truck drivers, were from other states.

The state now has 395 active cases, while a total of 651 people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 42,977 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Thursday, the official said.

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 18:19 IST

