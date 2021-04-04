Jammu and Kashmir reports 573 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

-
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 573 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 105 travellers, taking the tally to 1,33,012, while three more deaths due to the virus raised the toll to 2,008, officials said.
Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 were from the Jammu division and 451 from the Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 208 cases, including 62 travellers, followed by 92 in Jammu and 84 in Baramulla districts.
Two districts did not report any fresh cases, while seven other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian and Kathua were the other districts to register cases in double digits.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has now reached 3,955 in the Union Territory, while 1,27,049 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
Jammu recorded one death from the pandemic while two fatalities linked to the virus were reported from Kashmir in the past 24 hours, they said.
