Schools closed in Jammu and Kashmir after coronavirus resurgence

In view of the increasing numbers of new Covid-19 cases, authorities in J&K on Sunday ordered closure of all schools from Monday onwards.

An order issued by the Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said that classes upto Class 9 would remain closed for two weeks from Monday while Class 10 to 12 will remain closed for one week.

The numbers of those reporting positive is increasing in J&K with each passing day. Officials said 573 tested positive on Sunday, comprising 122 from the Jammu division and 451 from the Kashmir division, while three more patients succumbed, taking the toll to 2,008.

So far, 133,012 people have been infected with in J&K, out of which 127,049 have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 3,955, out of which 922 are from the Jammu division and 3,033 from the Kashmir division.

