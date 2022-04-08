Jammu & Kashmir: LeT terrorist associate apprehended in Baramulla

Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate of the terror outfit of Lashkar-e -Toiba at Dolipora Kreeri area of North Kashmir's district in the union territory.

"On Thursday, joint forces of Police, Army 29 RR and 2nd BN SSB received specific information through reliable sources regarding the movement of militants in the general area of Dolipora Kreeri. Reacting to the information joint parties of Police, Army 29 RR and 2nd Bn SSB established an MVCP at Dolipora Morh," an official statement read.

The statement further read that one suspicious person, who was coming towards Dolipora, upon seeing the MVCP party tried to flee from the spot was apprehended after a brief chase.

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Mir.

During the search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession including one AK magazine, 20 live rounds of AK, 2 UBGL grenades, and 2 detonators, according to the statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed that he is a close associate of an active terrorist Hilal Sheikh, affiliated with the banned terrorist organization LeT and he is also in contact with a Pakistani terrorist Usman.

A case under sections against him under relevant sections of the law.

