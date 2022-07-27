Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather

The Jammu-Srinagar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones at Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, Police said on Wednesday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel along Jammu-Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," Traffic Police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

Amarnath yatris take this road for travelling from Jammu to Kashmir for their journey towards the holy cave.

