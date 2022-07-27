Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather

-
ALSO READ
Railways builds its longest tunnel on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route
Part of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away as heavy rains trigger flash floods
J&K tunnel collapse: Operation to rescue missing labourers resumes
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicles due to landslides
Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway halted due to landslides
-
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones at Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, Police said on Wednesday.
"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel along Jammu-Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.
Amarnath yatris take this road for travelling from Jammu to Kashmir for their journey towards the holy cave.
--IANS
zi/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU