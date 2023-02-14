JUST IN
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs who lost lives
Business Standard

JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt

Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured; Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, officials said

Topics
Bihar

ANI  General News 

Jan Adhikar Party President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
Jan Adhikar Party President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to information, two other persons have been injured in the accident.

Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured. Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place near Devkuli village area late night on Sunday. Locals of the area noticed the accident, and alerted the police.

Following information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:32 IST

.