JAP chief Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with accident in Bihar, two hurt

A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to information, two other persons have been injured in the accident.

Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured. Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place near Devkuli village area late night on Sunday. Locals of the area noticed the accident, and alerted the police.

Following information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

