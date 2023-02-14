JUST IN
Business Standard

No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that the hard work of students and teachers along with facilities like upgraded libraries, free coaching classes, and reading rooms have contributed to this success

Topics
Delhi government schools | Students

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)

There is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students and if given an opportunity, they too can work hard and crack exams such as JEE, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Interacting with the government school students who qualified for JEE mains, Sisodia said that the hard work of students and teachers along with facilities like upgraded libraries, free coaching classes, and reading rooms have contributed to this success.

"Our students come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and have seen the toughest times in their lives, but still they are determined to achieve their goals," he said, addressing the students.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that not just students, but the hard work of their parents, teachers and the entire team of Delhi education has contributed a lot to their feat.

Forty-five students from Delhi government schools have secured above 98 percentile in JEE mains, of which two have secured 99.98 percentile. Last year, 496 students from Delhi government schools qualified for JEE mains and of them, 74 cleared the advanced round.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:31 IST

