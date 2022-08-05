Japan has approved Covaxin booster dose for travellers: Bharat Biotech

JUST IN
Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved Covaxin booster dosage for travellers visiting the country.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Japan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved Covaxin booster dosage for travellers visiting the country.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said: "We are proud to announce, Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal COVID vaccine."

In April this year, the Japanese government had announced including Covaxin in its list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 21:34 IST

