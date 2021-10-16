Jashpur mishap: Baghel announces aid of Rs 50 lakh to kin of deceased

Following the Jashpur incident in which a car mowed down one person and left several others injured, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased on Saturday.

"Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the family members of the deceased, Gaurav Agrawal, killed in a road accident at Pathalgaon in Jashpur. Both the accused were arrested yesterday. The police administration has sent thana in-charge to police lines and suspended the sub-inspector. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Baghel tweeted today.

Two policemen were suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Durga Pooja procession in the Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured.

The police had also said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

The accused identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh, the police had informed.

