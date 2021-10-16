Fuel prices hiked for third consecutive day; petrol crosses Rs 105 mark

and continued to rise across the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

In Delhi, and were raised by Rs 0.35 to Rs 105.49 per litre and Rs 94.22 per litre respectively. For the third consecutive day, the rates of and diesel were increased by Rs 0.35 in the capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 0.34 to Rs 111.43 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.37 to Rs 102.15.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 106.10 per litre and Rs 97.33 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.70 per litre and Rs 98.59 per litre respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the third consecutive day after a two-day pause.

