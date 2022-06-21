JeM terrorist among 3 ultras killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir

-
-
A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among three ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Baramulla's Sopore area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.
An unidentified militant was killed in the encounter, which was underway when reports last came in, he added.
Two terrorists were killed in another encounter that broke out in Tujjan in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the spokesperson said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad.
He said Nazir was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir a few days ago.
