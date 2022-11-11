JeM terrorist killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district: Police

-
A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
"One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on," J&K Police said in a tweet citing Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone).
The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.
After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.
--IANS
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 09:18 IST
