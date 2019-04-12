Jews who lived in Kerala but left for Israel ensure their heritage lives on

The Jews of Cochin emigrated to Israel in the 1950s after having lived and thrived in India since ancient times. A few decades after arriving in Isreal, they built a synagogue and museum in the settlement of Nevatim.

Other communities of Indian Jews in Israel — the Bene Israel and Baghdadi Jews — are also keen to showcase their heritage and are currently in conversation to expand the museum in Nevatim. The Malayalam-speaking, or Malabari Jews, of Cochin claim to have fled the Roman invasion and destruction of the Second Temple. The local Maharaja received them when they ...