Names of 3 doctors to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM

A Delhi government panel has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Budhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he hailed the contribution of healthcare workers in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an online briefing, he asserted that doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the ongoing pandemic, and the country honours their contribution.
Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend the names for Padma awards. The Delhi government had decided to send the names of only doctors and paramedics for the the awards this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.
A total of 740 names of doctors, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals were recommended by 9,427 people for the awards out of which three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said.
The shortlisted names are -- ILBS vice chancellor Dr S K Sarin who established the first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of Delhi government; LNJP Hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar and Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare group Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, he said.
"It was extremely difficult to narrow down the names as all the people whose names were considered have done an exemplary job in fighting the pandemic. The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less,"Kejriwal said.
In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said.
The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.
The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).
The awards seek to recognise the achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
