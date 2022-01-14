Jharkhand: 39 school children test Covid positive in Dumka district

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Congress chief says party intact amid reports of horse-trading
Supreme Court seeks report from Jharkhand govt in judge murder case
Tata Steel to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Jharkhand in next 3 yrs to inc capacity
Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM
Suspected Maoists set fire to vehicles in Jharkhand
-
As many as 39 children in at least seven schools of Jharkhand's Dumka district tested positive on Thursday, an official said.
While 34 children of four high schools of Jama block were afflicted with the disease, five others in Jarmundi, Dumka and Shikaripada blocks were found to be corona positive.
Three teachers of Jama block were also down with Covid-19, Dumka Civil Surgeon, Baccha Prasad Singh said.
The children who tested positive are between six and 18 years of age.
Jharkhand on Thursday recorded 4,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 3,91,526, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll increased to 5,184 as eight more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU