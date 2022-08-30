TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Declared: Here's how to check score

Telangana State Inter Supplementary results were declared today at 9.30 am. While more than 100,000 students had appeared for the exam, only 56,000 have reportedly passed the supplementary exam. Also read | TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana board declares 1st, 2nd year results

According to the official notice by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, they have only announced Inter second year Supplementary results, and not for the first year. This has been done to ensure students can participate in the ongoing EAMCET counselling process.

According to different platforms, girls have outshined boys, as 54 per cent of the passed students are girls, while 46 per cent are boys.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Key highlights and numbers

Total number of appearing students 1,14,289 Total number of passing students 56659 Pass in Grade A - Appeared for all Subjects 5 Pass in Grade B - Appeared for all Subjects 12 Pass Percentage (ratio) 0.4957 Pass Percentage for boys 34,604 - 46.66% Pass percentage for girls 22,055 - 54.95%

What is TSBIE?

TSBIE stands for of Intermediate . It is an board established in 2014 in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The objective of this board is to regulate and supervise the system of intermediate in the Telangana State.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: How to check your results

Here's how you can check the results of TS Inter 2nd year:

- Go to the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in - Click on the ‘TS Inter Supplementary result 2022’ link on the home page. - Enter the hall ticket number and other credentials to proceed. - Click on the ‘Submit’ button for the next phase. - The TS 12th supplementary result 2022 will be shown on the screen - You can download it on your device or take a printout for future reference marks.

Where to check TS 12th supplementary results 2022?

The result of the Telangana State 12th class will be available on the official websites and some partner websites. Here, we are providing you with a list of websites where you can check TS 12th supplementary results.

Visit the tsbie.cgg.gov.in, you will find a tab on the right side TSBIE IPE/IPASE 2022 mark's Memos with a link for results. Once you click on that link for results, you will be redirected to results.cgg.gov.in.

You can also visit results.cgg.gov.in and follow a similar procedure to access your results and mark's memo.

Why supplementary exams are conducted?

As the name suggests, supplementary exams are additional exams that students have to appear for if they don't clear the annual or main exams. The results for the Annual exams were announced on June 28, 2022. After that, students appeared for supplementary exams 2022 from August 1 to August 10, 2022.