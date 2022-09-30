JUST IN
Business Standard

North Western Railway to get five 'Vande Bharat' trains next year: Official

A railways official said on Thursday five 'Vande Bharat' trains have been allotted to the North Western Railway and they will arrive by September 2023

Topics
Indian Railways | Vande Bharat Express | IRCTC

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Vande Bharat

A railways official said on Thursday five 'Vande Bharat' trains have been allotted to the North Western Railway and they will arrive by September 2023.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, "North Western Railway has been allotted five Vande Bharat trains which will reach North Western Railway by September 2023."

He said the routes of these trains have not been finalised yet.

Kiran said electrification and double-track works of some routes have been completed and as a result there has been a partial change in timings of trains.

The arrival/departure of trains at different stations as per the new time table will be applicable from October 1, he told reporters at the North Western Railway headquarters here.

Responding to a question on electrification of railway tracks, Kiran said the target of completion of electrification work on North Western Railway is by December 2023. Till now, work has been completed on 2,900-route kilometers, which is more than 50 percent and work on other sections is still in progress, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:07 IST

