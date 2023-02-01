JUST IN
Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais
10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
BJP plans nationwide campaign on Budget to highlight pro-people measures
Top headlines: Budget to push spending, Adani's FPO sails through, and more
Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups
Madras High Court bans unauthorised, illegal fake websites of major temples
TMS Ep359: Economic Survey, Adani-Hindenburg case, markets, Budget terms
Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington
Prez Biden believed to have invited PM Modi for state visit to US: Report
Assam to host G20's Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting on Feb 2-3
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais

Soren asserted that his government had framed the Khatiyan' or land records-based legislation to provide employment to local residents on priority basis in class 3 and 4 grade jobs

Topics
Hemant Soren | Jharkhand | JMM

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais
Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has questioned the returning of a bill by Governor Ramesh Bais, which sought to use 1932 land records to determine the domicile status of people in the state.

Soren asserted that his government had framed the Khatiyan' or land records-based legislation to provide employment to local residents on priority basis in class 3 and 4 grade (clerical, semi-skilled and unskilled) jobs.

"However, unfortunately, the governor of the state returned the bill," Soren said on Tuesday, while addressing a public meeting during his ongoing second phase of 'Khatiyan Johar Yatra', at Gopal Maidan here.

Attacking the BJP without naming it, Soren said feudalistic forces have been "exploiting adivasis and accusing us that whatever we do is unconstitutional.

The CM, who mostly spoke in Santali language, said, "We urged the central government to approve the bill if it fell within its jurisdiction, because 3.25 crore people of the state who possess the Khatiyan' (land survey record) are Jharkhandi.

"When we demanded a separate Jharkhand state, they termed it unconstitutional and after we achieved separate statehood, they said how can we (tribals) form a government, and when we formed the government, they doubted whether we can run it.

Hinting at the saffron party, Soren said it was playing tricks to pull down the state government.

They even engaged central agencies such as the ED and CBI to mount pressure because they believe adivasis, dalits are fools Yes, I know our society is backward, but it is not that you can fool us all the time and get away, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hemant Soren

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 09:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU