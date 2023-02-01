JUST IN
Madras High Court bans unauthorised, illegal fake websites of major temples
TMS Ep359: Economic Survey, Adani-Hindenburg case, markets, Budget terms
Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington
Prez Biden believed to have invited PM Modi for state visit to US: Report
Assam to host G20's Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting on Feb 2-3
Australian regulator reviewing short-seller report on India's Adani group
US Deputy Secy of Defence Hicks meets NSA Doval, discusses defence ties
S Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka's High Commissioner, bilateral ties discussed
Delhi govt to redevelop roads ahead of G-20 convention, approves Rs 17.5 cr
India to be theme country at 2025 Madrid International Book Fair: Envoy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top headlines: Budget to push spending, Adani's FPO sails through, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Capex

BS Web Team 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Economic Survey 2022-23: Reforms, capital expenditure push to aid growth

The Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, says that the recovery after Covid-19 is complete and exudes confidence that the economy is poised to reap the benefits of reforms undertaken by the Modi government in its two terms so far once external shocks fade. Read more

Budget likely to push spending to support growth, while lowering deficit

Presenting its annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown. Read more

Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO sails through Hindenburg storm

The Adani group on Tuesday pulled off the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) for its flagship company, Adani Enterprises (AEL), despite the storm created by US short seller and investment research firm Hindenburg Research through a barrage of allegations against the conglomerate. Read more

SC may wait for data protection bill before probing WhatsApp privacy policy

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it will examine the feasibility of considering a plea challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with parent company Facebook and others, after the introduction of the data protection bill in the Budget Session. Read more

India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023

Government schemes such as productivity-linked incentives (PLI), and the growth in production of capital goods and infrastructure have shown the beginning of a massive investment cycle in the private sector from the next financial year after showing a massive turnaround in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, the Economic Survey said. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU