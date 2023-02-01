Top headlines: Budget to push spending, Adani's FPO sails through, and more

Economic Survey 2022-23: Reforms, capital expenditure push to aid growth

The Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, says that the recovery after Covid-19 is complete and exudes confidence that the economy is poised to reap the benefits of reforms undertaken by the Modi government in its two terms so far once external shocks fade.

Budget likely to push spending to support growth, while lowering deficit

Presenting its annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown.

Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO sails through Hindenburg storm

The on Tuesday pulled off the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) for its flagship company, (AEL), despite the storm created by US short seller and investment research firm Hindenburg Research through a barrage of allegations against the conglomerate.



SC may wait for data protection bill before probing WhatsApp privacy policy

The said on Tuesday that it will examine the feasibility of considering a plea challenging WhatsApp's policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook and others, after the introduction of the data protection bill in the Budget Session.

India Inc's juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023

Government schemes such as productivity-linked incentives (PLI), and the growth in production of capital goods and infrastructure have shown the beginning of a massive investment cycle in the private sector from the next financial year after showing a massive turnaround in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, the Economic Survey said.