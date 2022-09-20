Jharkhand domicile policy: SDO's court sends notice to six protestors

-
Apprehending that their protests against the Jharkhand government for accepting a proposal to use 1932 land records to determine who are local inhabitants might cause breach of peace, the Ranchi SDO's court has issued notices asking six people to appear before it on Monday.
The six residents of Ranchi, to whom the notices were served under CrPC section 107, include Kailash Yadav who formed an organisation, Jharkhand Nav Nirman Manch (JNNM), to protest against the decision of the state Cabinet.
"Our lawyer appeared before the court of SDO today. We pleaded to submit our reply on September 22, which was accepted," Yadav told PTI.
Yadav, the president of JNNM, claimed that the decision is against the interests of the state.
We received the notices on Sunday soon after we formed the JNNM to fight against the 1932 Khatiayn decision. Of the six residents, three including me are from the Manch, he said.
Yadav said that the government cannot scare them with such notices and that the protest against the decision will be stronger.
Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of those, who were living in present-day Jharkhand prior to that year, get benefits in various schemes such as getting government jobs.
The decision was taken on September 15 in the backdrop of tribals' demand that the last land survey (khatiyan) conducted by the British government in 1932 be used as the basis for defining locals.
Congress MP Geeta Koda has earlier claimed that the domicile decision was against the people of the Kolhan region comprising three districts East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan as the last survey was carried out there in 1964.
The Congress is part of the JMM-led government of the state.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 07:07 IST