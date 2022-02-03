Jharkhand records 601 fresh Covid-19 cases, three more fatalities

-
Jharkhand on Thursday reported 601 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,29,773, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,306 as three more persons - one from capital Ranchi and two from Saraikela district succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 214, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 177 and Simdega at 36.
Jharkhand now has 3,781 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,189 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,686, it said.
About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 50,216 since Wednesday.
