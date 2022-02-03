Thane records 759 fresh Covid-19 infections, 5 more fatalities

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 759 new positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,04,009, an official said on Thursday.

The virus claimed the lives of five persons, pushing the death toll to 11,801.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,369, while the death toll is 3,380, another official said.

