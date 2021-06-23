Jharkhand reports 110 new coronavirus infections, 2 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,775 on Wednesday as 110 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 5,102, a health bulletin said.

Dhanbad registered the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Ranchi (13), it said.

The fresh fatalities were reported East Singhbhum and Gumla districts.

Jharkhand now has 1,417 active cases, while 3,38,256 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 180 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the patients in the state has increased to 98.10 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 95.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,30,310 since Monday, it added.

