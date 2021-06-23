Odisha registers 3,456 new coronavirus cases, 46 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 8,86,946 on Wednesday as 3,456 more people tested positive for the infection, while 46 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 3,717, a health official said.

As many as 1,973 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,483 new infections were detected during contract tracing.

The daily positivity rate rose to 5.24 from 4.79 per cent on Tuesday.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest number of new cases at 499, followed by Cuttack (480) and Puri (289), he said.

Khurda registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at seven, followed by five each in Bargarh, Cuttack and Puri, and four each in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

now has 34,216 active cases, while 8,48,960 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 4,159 on Tuesday.

The state has so far tested over 1.32 crore samples for COVID-19, including 65,845 on Tuesday.

Odisha's cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.67 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)