Jharkhand reports 269 new coronavirus cases, four fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,05,493 as 269 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

Four new fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 917, he said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ranchi, Palamu, Latehar and Chatra.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 65, followed by East Singhbhum (49) and Dhanbad (43), the official said.

The state now has 3,668 active cases, while 1,00,908 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

has tested 18,489 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

